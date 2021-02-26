Birthday suit! Seemingly always naked Chelsea Handler celebrated her 46th birthday on February 25 by taking a topless trip down the ski slopes.

For her ski outing, Handler wore nothing but her ski boots, royal blue underwear and pasties printed with the Canadian flag. Of course safety comes first, so the comedian also wore her helmet, with both the American and Canadian flags waving in the wind.

Oh, she also held a cocktail as she went down the slope because honestly, why not?

“It’s important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size. This is 46 (with some peptides) and as I transition into a mountain woman I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to,” Handler writes on the post, which plays Daft Punk’s “One More Time” in the background.

“America could learn a lot from Canada and Canada has learned a lot from America, and I’m learning that no matter what country I’m in, I like to take my clothes off and smile.”

The birthday girl wraps up her post, which has since amassed nearly 500,000 likes, by asking fans to donate to Can’d Aid, an organization helping to deliver clean drinking water to Texans in need because “giving is living.”

It should come as no surprise that the comments section exploded, with A-listers, comedians, friends and fans noting how amazing (and iconic) Handler looks in the video.

Comedian Chris Lemens writes, “Have a happy and bouncy birthday, queen of boobs!!!! Absolute legend 😂😂” Scandal star Bellamy Young jumps in too saying,” DONE! LOVE YOU! HAPPY BDAY, BUNNY!! You’re as thoughtful as you are HOT!🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥”

The thirst trap of a video paid off, as it appears Can’d Aid was able to ship out tons of clean drinking water to Texas. “Today we canned another truckload of clean drinking water with @sleepinggiantbrewing for Texands in need,” writes the nonprofit. “A big thank you to those supporting Can’d Aid in honor of @chelseahandler’s birthday. We are so grateful!”

While Handler looks amazing topless at 46, we’ve also seen our fair share of the actress topless at 45. In fact, earlier this week she posted a topless—and pantsless— video to Instagram from the hot tub.

Handler is starring in a new stand up comedy special called Evolution which is available for streaming on HBO or through Crave Canada.