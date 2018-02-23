Talk about turning back time! From sheer bodysuits to barely-there dresses, we have come to expect nothing less than jaw-dropping fashion from Cher. And while it may seem as though we have seen it all from the 71-year-old music legend, she just blew our minds at her concert, rocking a revealing catsuit that looked nearly identical to the iconic fishnet design she wore in her 1989 “If I Could Turn Back Time” music video.

The singer has been performing her show “Classic Cher” in both Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. since February 2017, and if this clip from a recent performance is any indication, the Academy Award-winner hasn’t missed a beat.

We often look to Hollywood for #BodyGoals, but Cher is putting everyone to shame with her insanely fit physique. The bedazzled bodysuit looks like a near identical replica of the controversial Bob Mackie-designed number she wore for her 1989 video aboard the U.S.S. Missouri. While the catsuit and leather jacket ensemble is relatively tame by today’s shock-value standards, we are gobsmacked by how the septuagenarian has managed to defy gravity.

While accepting her Billboard Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, she shared that she works her butt off to stay in shape. “I’m 71 … and I can do a five-minute plank, okay? Just saying,” she quipped. Over the years, Cher has been honest about having to exercise harder as she has gotten older, but she has clearly found a routine that works for her.

In her 1991 book Cher Forever Fit: The Lifetime Plan for Health, Fitness, and Beauty, the singer crushed us when she confirmed there is no magic bullet when it comes to staying in shape. And while there is no telling if her approach has changed over the years, she relied on a low fat diet and hours in the gym at the time. “I’ve killed myself in the gym to have this body,” she wrote. “It isn’t like I have some amazing secret that nobody else has.”

Chances are we’re not strong enough to handle whatever she’s doing to challenge the laws of nature, but we love the fact that she continually proves age is but a number!

