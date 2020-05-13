Calling all beauty-loving foodies! Chipotle and e.l.f. Cosmetics teamed up to launch a limited-edition burrito-inspired makeup kit, launching Thursday, May 14.

If you’re no stranger to an overstuffed aluminum foil-wrapped burrito from the Mexican fast food chain, then you’re in for a treat. The 10-piece makeup collection comes housed inside of a gilded silver pouch that resembles your favorite item on the Chipotle menu.

The kit includes a wide range of ingredients (a.k.a. products) perfect for crafting a full face of makeup: seven cosmetics products and two makeup brushes. They, too, are handpicked by Chipotle connoisseurs and inspired by the savory meal.

A few of the beauty essentials included in the kit are Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Bling Bling, the Liquid Matte Lipstick in Red Vixen and the Primer Infused Blush. The glitter shadow resembles shiny tinfoil and the red lipstick is the same hue as your hot sauce. The blush comes in the shade “Always Fiery,” which answers the question of mild, medium or hot.

Take note: If your mouth is already watering over this fun launch, you need to act fast. The brand is taking limited-edition to the next level by only selling 100 kits to makeup-loving Chipotle enthusiasts. That means you’ll want to be on e.l.f.’s website right when the clock hits midnight.

The burrito-inspired haul costs $54, but you can use the promo code “ELFXCHIPOTLE” to get 25% off. The code also applies for other beauty products on the brand’s website in case you’re in the mood to do some more shopping.

But wait, that’s not all! The makeup kit also contains a $15 gift card to Chipotle so you can get a burrito delivered while you’re stuck in quarantine. Obviously you’ll look damn good while chowing down.

