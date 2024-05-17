Chloe Fineman is not here for the haters.

Fineman, 35, responded to criticism over the Celine gown she wore at the Megalopolis screening during the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 16. “No need to be so mean! Thank you,” Fineman wrote in the comments section of an Instagram snap shared by fashion credits account @CheckTheTag after several trolls said the dress makes her head “look too big for her body.”

While some critics did not approve of Fineman’s look, others praised her ensemble. “You look stunning and the color is divine,” one fan gushed. A second social media user praised Fineman, writing, “I like this!!! I think it’s well executed and classy. Not sure why people are being so bizarre in these comments.”

Fineman designer garment featured red sequins throughout, a strapless knotted bodice with a cutout below the bust. The dress fell into a flowy floor-length skirt. She paired the piece with a diamond necklace.

For glam, Fineman donned brown eyeshadow blended into her crease, a lighter shade on her eyelids and winged eyeliner. She paired the simple look with pink lips, rosy cheeks and long lashes. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in soft curls.

On the red carpet, Fineman posed solo and with her Megapolis costars Adam Driver, Grace VanderWaal and more.

Vanderwaal, 20, for her part, looked like a goddess in a sheer frock equipped with gold and fiery sequins. She accessorized with a tulle veil draped over her head and dainty rings. For glam, she sported soft makeup including bronzy eyeshadow and nude lips. Her honey blonde tresses were slicked-back in an updo.

Driver, 40, meanwhile, looked handsome in a black and white tuxedo.