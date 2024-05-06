JoJo Siwa reacted to Chloe Fineman’s “iconic” impression of her during the Saturday, May 4, episode of Saturday Night Live.

“ICONIC,” the Nickelodeon alum, 20, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 5, alongside a screenshot of Fineman, 35, portraying her during the “Weekend Update” segment of the show. “I literally don’t know what to say. This is f—ing crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL….”

During the bit, Fineman replicated Siwa’s glittery black outfit, KISS-like face paint and mohawk hairdo from her “Karma” music video.

“That’s right, Colin, I’m a bad girl now,” Fineman, as Siwa, told cohost Colin Jost while bobbing her head and gesturing her hands like a rockstar. “I used to be rainbow sparkles and now I’m black sparkles. I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang.”

Jost, 41, added, “I was going to say, if Mad Max was on Broadway.”

“Does it scare you Colin? Does a former child star looking like this scare you?” Fineman asked with widening eyes, to which Jost responded, “Yeah, but not in the way you’re hoping.”

Fineman noted Siwa is in her “bad girl era,” adding, “I even do cigarettes” before bringing a cigarette close to her lips without lighting it.

“I’m sorry. You can’t smoke in here unless you’re Dave Chappelle,” Jost quipped as laughter erupted from the audience.

Fineman called Siwa’s transformation “gutsy, brave and revolutionary,” attributing all the quotes to herself. “I’m very cocky. That’s what she said.”

“But seriously, Colin, I’ve completely reinvented myself,” Fineman explained. “I mean, no one my age has done this.”

When Jost asked Fineman how old she was, she said, “Well, from 2011 to 2023 I was 8. But now I’m 20 and gay. I’m the first gay girl in the world! Bet you never met a gay girl before,” she quipped, sticking out her tongue.

Fineman claimed she invented a new genre of music called “gay pop,” adding, “I’m an artist, Colin. I’m holding a mirror up to society and then I’m holding that mirror up to myself and thinking, ‘Whoa, that’s what I look like?! Because that’s crazy!’”

“Hit the track!” Fineman screamed before Siwa’s “Karma” blasted on the speakers.

Last month, Siwa exclusively told Us Weekly that the good girl persona won’t be coming back.

“She will never come back, but I will never hate her,” Siwa told Us at the Dance Moms: The Reunion New York premiere. “I’m always going to be proud of her. That kid got through some s–t.”

Following her stint on Dance Moms from 2015 to 2016, Siwa inked a deal with Nickelodeon and captivated audiences with her vibrant persona and trademark colorful hair accessories. She appeared in multiple shows and dropped numerous children’s tunes. Now, Siwa appears to have transformed into a member of the band KISS.

“People have made dramatic changes, absolutely,” Siwa said during the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in March. “But nobody has made — in my generation — this dramatic of a change. I’m trying to think if I need to correct myself, but nobody has gone from zero to 100, that is, within my generation and my age range.”