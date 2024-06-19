Chloé Lukasiak is not planning to take any risks with her hair.

Lukasiak, 23, shared during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, June 18, that she will not be partaking in the bob trend anytime soon. “Have you ever thought about cutting your hair?” a follower asked, to which the Dance Moms alum replied, “I cut my hair back in 2017 and it STILL hasn’t grown back to its previous length so no.” She continued, “Never again. LOL.”

Lukasiak chopped her hair into a medium-length bob in June 2017, but seemingly regretted it later that month, when she posted a throwback photo of her extra-long tresses via Instagram. “Missing my long hair,” she captioned the post.

Since growing out her mane, Lukasiak has ditched — and returned to — her signature blonde hair multiple times. In 2021, she dyed her hair copper red during a hair transformation video with Refinery29.

“I am the most fearful about the whole thing in general,” she said as a hairstylist applied the color to her roots. “People are starting to get in my head. They’re like, ‘Are you sure you want to do that? That doesn’t seem like the best choice.’”

“Deep down I know I want to do this,” she continued. After seeing her transformation, Lukasiak got up from the chair and excitedly jumped up and down. “I am obsessed with my new hair! This look definitely boosts my confidence,” she gushed.

Lukasiak later returned back to blonde in 2022 before dying her hair brown in November 2023. After showing off her makeover via TikTok, multiple members of the Dance Moms cast praised her look in the comments section.

“Wow,” Kenzie Ziegler wrote, as Paige Hyland added, “I’m speechless.” Kalani Hilliker gushed, “I’m obsessed.”