Chris Pine is defending his fashion choices.

In a sit-down interview with E! News to promote his new movie Wish, Pine, 43, was jokingly asked whether he wanted to defend his viral “short shorts.” Pine was photographed wearing a pair of white shorts to a workout class on October 27, stirring fans online into a frenzy.

“I don’t think there’s anything to defend,” he told E! News Chief Correspondent Kelti Knight. “It’s called a short, isn’t it?”

In recent years, short shorts have become Pine’s signature look. The Don’t Worry Darling actor has been photographed wearing thigh-exposing look at the gym, running errands and while hiking. He has sported a wide array of styles, from corduroy to cotton and even swimwear.

“I mean, it’s a vibe,” he continued. “It’s the best vibe. It’s like a Tom Selleck vibe. It’s like a ‘70s surfer vibe. I prefer that.”

Pine is referring to actor Selleck, 78, who is best known for playing Richard in the beloved TV show Friends.

In the 1980s, Selleck starred in the hit crime show Magnum, P.I. In the show, Selleck plays Thomas Magnum, a private investigator living in Oahu, Hawaii. The character boasts a quintessentially ‘80s wardrobe consisting of button down Hawaiian print shirts, muscle tank tops and, of course, the infamous short shorts.

Pine said he thinks the iconic shorts style from the ‘70s and ‘80s is a look that everyone should aim for — even NBA players.

“Would you rather see them with the short shorts and Magic Johnson looking like a basketball player and athlete rather than wearing some sort of capri or something on the floor? No,” he said, adding, “So I’ll be wearing short shorts.”

“Forever, promise?” Knight urged.

“I mean, until the legs go,” Pine joked, shrugging.

Pine isn’t the only male celebrity who has embraced the short shorts trend. Milo Ventimiglia broke the internet when he stepped out wearing a pair of barely-there black short shorts while leaving the gym in April 2021.

In May 2021, Ventimiglia, 46, appeared virtually on The Talk to set the record straight on his choice of clothing attire.

“I swear to God this is just a guy leaving the gym,” Ventimiglia told hosts. “I wasn’t even thinking about it. The shorts are normal length, but when I work out, I kind of fold them up just so I can work a little harder.”

The This Is Us actor went on to say that his shorts are “even a joke around some of my friends that are inside the gym when I’m there.”