A long way from her 2010 Sports Illustrated debut, Chrissy Teigen posed on the 2019 February cover of Good Housekeeping in red pajamas, giving us serious pajama party inspo.

The mother of two has always been quite relatable. Even though she makes millions as a chef, author and model, she still consistently shares authentic and real moments on social media. Whether she’s hilarious trolling her husband on Twitter or Instagramming tender moments with her son and daughter, her accessibility is part of the reason people love her. And it was great to see this same attitude showcased on national magazine cover.

Reese Witherspoon Poses With Her Mom and Daughter for the February Issue of ‘Vogue’

“’Can I wear pajamas’ ‘you can wear pajamas,’” she joked in an Instagram caption she posted sharing the cover image.

Along with her white-trimmed, two-piece pj set, the model also sported a gold necklace and bracelet, giving the look a bit of glam. She wore her hair in undone waves with a half-up, center-part French braided style that secured in the back. Her no-makeup makeup look was completed with a bit of rosy blush and a burnt orange lipstick.

Inside the issue, the Cravings author continued to keep it real, talking about the ups and downs of motherhood after birth. “Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how did it get here? My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, 60 pounds, and that seems off!’ But, you know, I think everyone’s body is just really different,” she told the magazine. “That’s why, my posts of real mom s**t, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me.”

Even if it is a necessity for her, we appreciate hearing and seeing that A-list stars like Teigen deal with real life issues, too.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!