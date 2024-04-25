Chrissy Teigen is pretty in polka dots.

Teigen, 38, rocked a patterned Alaïa dress at the A Man In Full premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 24. Her ensemble — which retails for $5,600 — featured a pointed leather bra top, a pleated yellow polka dot skirt and a thigh-high slit. She paired the frock with strappy sandal heels, bright red nails and a black clutch.

For glam, Teigen donned a full beat including wispy eyelashes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. She parted her brunette hair down the middle and wore her strands in beachy waves.

On the red carpet, Teigen posed with husband John Legend, who looked stylish in a tan double-breasted blazer, a silky brown button-down and baggy pants. The singer completed his ensemble with brown leather boots.

The couple have no shortage of fabulous red carpet looks. Earlier this month, they stunned at the 2024 City Harvest Gala in New York City. Teigen looked chic in a sheer animal print gown featuring black bows on her straps. She elevated the look with chunky gold jewelry, a velvet clutch, smokey eyeshadow and a sleek updo.

Legend, 45, looked handsome in a navy blue suit featuring maroon rhinestone embellishments. The parents — who share kids Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 15 months, and Wren, 10 months — wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet. (Teigen has also been open about experiencing pregnancy loss with their late son Jack in October 2020.)

The duo also commanded attention at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Teigen sparkled in an Oscar de la Renta silver dress finished with a slit skirt and floral pattern. Legend, for his part, kept it classy in a black and white tuxedo.