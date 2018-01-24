That glow though! Chrissy Teigen is well on her way through her second pregnancy, but she’s basking in some of the obvious benefits: glowing skin.

The Lip Sync Battle host uploaded a pic to her Instagram account on Tuesday, January 23 with the caption , “*caption deleted for apparently undetectable sarcasm*” (judging from the reactions in the comments she had made a joke that the pic was makeup-free). Well, we say, no caption necessary — Chrissy’s glow speaks for itself. Glowing pregnant skin is often attributed to the hormonal changes during gestation, something the Teigen regularly posted about during her first pregnancy with daughter Luna — and noticed went away shortly after she gave birth (she also posted about that!).

*caption deleted for apparently undetectable sarcasm* A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 23, 2018 at 11:02am PST

Adding to Teigen’s killer glow: her amazing her lips-but-better lipstick, the perfect addition to a natural, fresh face.

Those of us who are not expecting but want that perfect, healthy skin, there are ways to fake it. First and foremost: radiance primers — mix Laura Mercier Radiance Primer or L’Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion in with your moisturizer, foundation or whatever skin tint that you may choose to use. Then, amp up the beauty of your skin with an added luminizer if you want even more sheen and youthful dew (we love RMS luminizer for this task). Then, take your “your lips but better” lip and swipe a bit on our cheeks for a subtle, rosy flush. Et voila, the perfect glow, whether or not you have your own bundle of joy on the way.

