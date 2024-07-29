Chrissy Teigen is not here for critics of her pantsless moment at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

“Opening ceremonies! sure it was a little (a lot) rainy but wowowowowow absolutely epic experience (and got to see a few of my favorite people!),” Teigen, 38, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 27.

Teigen shared snaps posing underneath the Eiffel Tower with her husband, John Legend, and their two eldest kids, Luna, 8, and Miles, 6. For the Friday, July 26, event, Teigen rocked a Chloé olive green set with brief-style shorts and a matching cardigan featuring gold buttons.

“The worst outfit for that kind of event,” one user wrote on Saturday, in which Teigen replied, “Thanks for sharing!”

In the carousel of photos and clips uploaded on Saturday, Teigen strutted in the cable-knit set on the cobblestones while staring directly at the camera. As the video came to a close, Teigen tousled her hair and flashed a smile.

Teigen and Legend, 45, also snapped selfies with several familiar faces, including Snoop Dogg, Elizabeth Banks and Today’s Hoda Kotb.

Legend, for his part, rocked a classic black suit without a tie, pairing his look with a pair of white sneakers and a gold watch.

Ahead of the Opening Ceremony, Teigen, who’s also mom of 17-month-old Esti and 13-month-old Wren, conveyed her enthusiasm about attending the games in person.

“I’ve never attended anything like this in my life, so to be in Paris for the Olympics is going to be next level,” she told People earlier this month. “The kids are excited, too. … It’s just so beautiful, and there are so many things for them to do and see and that makes it fun for a family trip for anything.”

Teigen noted that she and Luna will be cheering on the women’s gymnastics team. “[Luna’s] a gymnast herself,” Teigen said, “but not anywhere near the caliber of Simone Biles yet.”

On Sunday, July 28, Teigen stayed true to her promise and shared a pic via Instagram holding up signs for Biles, 27, with Luna and Miles. “Stop I love y’all!!!” Biles wrote in the comments section.

The family also got a front-row seat to watch tennis player Coco Gauff in action. “Great win by @cocogauff! Thank you for being so kind to Luna and Miles!!” Legend wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, July 29, alongside a clip of Gauff, 20, playing.