Chrissy Teigen Shares Results of Her Eyebrow Transplant Surgery

Brow goals! On Wednesday, December 29, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share updated results of her eyebrow transplant surgery — and boy, do her arches look great.

“Welcome, new brow hairs!!!!” the 36-year-old model captioned a short video showing her 36.4 million followers her new-and-improved eyebrows, sans makeup.

The Cravings author first spoke about her eyebrow transplant surgery in November, posting a selfie from the office of Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond. In a text overlay on the selfie, she explained her motivation for the procedure: “I never wear makeup if I can avoid it, so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head.”

After last month’s procedure, Teigen shared a picture of her immediate results with followers. “A little dark from the pencil, but it’s so cool to have brows again,” she wrote, adding a warning to teens not to pluck off all their eyebrows like she once did.

As is the case with most — if not all — cosmetic procedures undergone by the stars, Teigen’s brow transplant polarized the internet. It single-handedly caused an uproar among critics who called her “vain” and “out of touch with reality” for treating herself to the procedure.

Naturally, Teigen took to her Instagram Story to clap back at the haters. She screenshotted an article detailing the negative response to her surgery and penned the following: “WHY are people so f—king riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourself a heart attack.”

The critics surely aren’t going to stop Teigen from sharing her eyebrow transplant journey, evidenced by her latest update, which is — so far —earning positive responses from followers. “I really want to get this done myself. Thanks for sharing,” one person commented. Another said, “I’m here for the new brow hairs and glowing skin!”

A third person wrote, “Thanks for posting this! It’s nice to see and know about the healing process!” Teigen responded, writing, “I had a really good experience! Was super lucky. Gonna be a long time for the final, full result though!” In other words, get excited: there’s more eyebrow transplant content where that came from.