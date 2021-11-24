Chrissy Teigen Asks Why Eyebrow Transplant Has People Riled Up

Not here for the haters. Chrissy Teigen took her Instagram followers along for her eyebrow transplant earlier this week — and it didn’t take long for critics to start throwing shade at her cosmetic procedure.

Within hours of sharing her results from the surgery, in which hairs from the back of the head are place onto the brows to make them appear thicker, trolls took to Twitter.

“You’re so out of touch with reality it’s literally disgusting. The things I see you post are non relevant,” a person wrote “in response to the eyebrow post.” Another sarcastically quipped, “Let’s all wish Chrissy Teigen a fast recovery from her transplantation surgery. While the country goes to hell in a hand basket, Teigen had an EYEBROW TRANSPLANT.”

Someone else captioned a picture of the 35-year-old actress: “These celebrities are so vain. Ridiculous.”

After the comments started to gain steam, Teigen took to Instagram once again to clap back. She screenshot an article detailing the negative response to her surgery and wrote the following: “WHY are people so f—king riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourself a heart attack.”

Teigen initially shared the news of her surgery on Saturday, November 20, taking to Instagram to share scenes from the office of Dr. Jason Diamond.

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it, so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head,” she captioned a selfie.

Once the procedure was all said and done, Teigen updated her followers and shared a picture of her “crazy” results.

“A little dark from the pencil, but it’s so cool to have brows again,” she wrote, adding a warning to people in their 20s not to pluck off all their eyebrows like she once did.

Teigen is notoriously candid about her plastic surgery, taking her followers through her “fat removal” face surgery in September as well as her decision to have her breast implants removed in May 2020.

She revealed to Glamour UK that she initially wanted to get implants in her 20s due to her modeling career. “I thought, if I’m gong to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky,” she said.

But after welcoming daughter Luna and son Miles with husband John Legend, she no longer saw the need. “Then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” she told the outlet.