Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Eyebrow Transplant Surgery

Bushy brows are back — and Chrissy Teigen is making sure she’s able to rock the trend.

The 35-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday, November 20, to reveal that she paid a visit to Dr. Jason Diamond for eyebrow transplant surgery.

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it, so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head,” Teigen captioned a selfie from the doctor’s office.



Once the whole thing was said and done, Teigen returned home and gave her followers an update. “This is right after surgery!!! Crazy,” she captioned another picture, showing off her new and improved brows.

The Cravings author later added: “A little dark from the pencil, but it’s so cool to have brows again!” She even issued a warning to teens, cautioning them not to fall pray to the trends. “Do not plunk them all off like I did!!”

Dr. Diamond provided a bit of clarity on the procedure via his own Instagram page, explaining how transformative the surgery can be. “Eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic. they frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in,” he wrote.

The celebrity surgeon went on to say that in this procedure, he “mutually agrees” on a shape and density with his patient before letting skill take over.

This isn’t the first procedure Teigen has had done in recent months. Back in September, she revealed that she had fat removed from her face, which is known as buccal fat removal.

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” the model said via Instagram Story at the time. “And since I quite drinking, I’m really seeing the results and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what? No shame in my dr diamond game.”

The comedian has a reputation for being honest about her plastic surgery. In May 2020, she opened up about getting her breast implants removed after having them for more than a decade.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. She went on to explain that she’d “like to be able to zip a dress in my size” and “lay on my belly with pure comfort.”