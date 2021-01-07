Will these be the It-accessory of 2021? We hope so! Chrissy Teigen spent the end of 2020 and the start of this year wearing face gems and we’re loving the bold, boho look.

The 35-year-old celebrated the holidays in St. Barts with her husband John Legend and their two kids, Luna and Miles. For the vacation, the cookbook author was all about embracing a new look that included jewels delicately and strategically placed around her face.

In fact, in an Instagram Story on December 22, she said that she “never wants to wear makeup again,” and suggested we replace it with the adhesive gems. Hey, we’re all for that!

This wasn’t the only change she was feeling during this family trip. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star also got a nose piercing. Though it wasn’t the easiest feat.

On December 29, the Lip Sync Battle alum took to Twitter to show off the new stud that turned out to be a bit of a dud.

“So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao,” Teigen wrote alongside an up-close picture of her new jewelry. “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like Jerry Seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.” When people were quick to correct her joke, she corrected it herself. “Wait actually it was the luge.”

She continued in a Twitter thread, “It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being assholes thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me.”

That next time came on Sunday, January 3, when she got it re-pierced the right way thanks to Body Electric Tattoo’s Brian Keith Thompson. “I did it,” she said in a quick clip showing it off. “Second time’s the charm.”

To go along with all this super cool bling, Teigen said she’s even thinking of changing up her hair color. On January 3, she shared a video of herself playing around with a filter that made her hair purple. “I realize this looks like I’m having a crisis lol,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I just wanna start looking the way I’ve always wanted to!!” We agree! Run with it, Teigen!

Keep scrolling to see all of Teigen’s beautiful stick-on face jewelry and how she styled it.

