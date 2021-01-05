Chrissy Teigen's Skincare 'Life Hack' Is Absolutely Genius

A new kind of multimasking! Chrissy Teigen shared her very own skincare mask tip and it’s beyond brilliant.

On Monday, January 4, the 35-year-old personality posted a family pic to Instagram with John Legend and their kids, Luna and Miles, during their recent trip to St. Barts. While everyone else is without a protective face mask, the cookbook author sports a surgical black face mask with a little something peeking out from the top.

As it turns out, the Lip Sync Battle alum layered a pore strip underneath the cloth. “Life hack: nose strip under your mask,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Keep safe AND get those rent free blackheads out.”

The strip in question is the Bioré Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strip, which is an affordable drugstore favorite that unclogs pores using the brand’s C-bond technology.

Fans loved this little tidbit.“😂😂2021 life hack right there,” one user commented.

Some even pointed out that they do the same exact thing! “Omg girl i did this going to Publix the other day 😂😂😂,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, another person shared another notable beauty hack: “Also teeth whitening strips.”

Just last week, Us Weekly spoke with Dr. Pimple Popper star Dr. Sandra Lee about the very real struggles of mask acne — a.k.a. maskne. Luckily, she gave Us a super simple solution!

“We all get breakouts from our masks,” she told Us while talking about the new season of her TLC show. “So I really like to use this little travel size salicylic acid body spray. And what you’ll do is, you just spray the mask.” Once you’ve done that, she says all you need to do is wave it dry and there you have it! An acne-fighting and COVID-19 protective face mask.

“This is a really great thing because salicylic acid is great to settle down within your pores and help to clear out the dirt and the debris and help prevent blackheads and whiteheads forming that lead to acne,” she continued.

Though Teigen is especially known for sharing her delicious food recipes, the model has proven herself to be quite a skincare expert from time to time. From sharing must-have products like Dr. Dennis Gross’ Alpha Beta Peel Pads to daily regimens, she definitely knows a thing or two when it comes to healthy skin. But there’s nothing quite like a quick and easy hack!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)