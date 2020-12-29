Chrissy Teigen's New Nose Piercing Didn't Go Exactly as Planned

LOL! Chrissy Teigen got her nose pierced and it didn’t quite work out the way she had hoped.

On Tuesday, December 29, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to show off the new stud she got while vacationing in St. Barts for her husband John Legend’s birthday. But the piercing isn’t exactly what you would call a success.

“So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao,” she wrote alongside an up-close picture of her nose piercing.

She continued to joke about the little mishap. “Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like Jerry Seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong.” People were quick to correct her Seinfeld reference, sharing a YouTube clip of the joke. “Wait actually it was the luge,” she noted.

But she’s not one to give up! She wrote that she might give it another go when she gets home. “It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being assholes thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me.”

After all, if there’s one thing we can count on it’s fans giving unsolicited advice to celebs through social media. That and Teigen keeping it real on social media.

Just last week on December 21, she posted a video to her Instagram Stories to talk about some swimsuit styling struggles she’s dealt with over the years. “I have been standing here for 10 years trying to make my boobs go up or this go up or this go down,” she said as she fiddled with the Hunza G Maria Swimsuit in bubblegum.

Her solution? “And I’ve decided,” she said at the end of the clip. “That I don’t give a f-ck.”

