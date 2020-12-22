Just when we thought we couldn’t love her any more, Chrissy Teigen gets real about her bathing suit struggles. And her solution is pure perfection.

On Monday, December 21, the 35-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to open up about styling her swimwear to look good and feel comfortable. “I have been standing here for 10 years trying to make my boobs go up or this go up or this go down,” the cookbook author said as she fiddled with a super chic neon pink one-piece.

But it’s her big revelation that we love the most. “And I’ve decided,” she said at the end of the clip. “That I don’t give a f-ck.”

The stylish swimsuit is the Hunza G Maria Swimsuit in bubblegum. It retails for $175 and comes in one size fits all.

Back in 2018, Teigen spoke to Women’s Health about pressures she felt to look a certain way as a swimsuit model. “Honestly, I don’t ever have to be in a swimsuit again,” she told the publication. “Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I’m supposed to be. I’ve been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There’s a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit.”

Now she’s all about the happy-fit! Even if others try to bring her down. In April, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model posted a video of herself rocking a plunging black one-piece to Twitter, jokingly writing, “Don’t get too trapped.”

When a troll commented that she was “shaped like Sponge Bob,” fans quickly came to her defense. When one person tweeted, “I’m sorry everyone is being so rude to you. You’re so beautiful inside and out,” the mother of two replied, “It’s ok I’ve been a rectangle my whole life and it’s gotten me pretty far!”

No kidding!

