Chrissy Teigen has two secret weapons up her sleeve when it comes to getting her flowing, voluminous and pretty much perfect hair.

The first is Hollywood extensions expert and all around beauty guru Priscilla Valles. The second is good old fashion, run-of-the-mill kitchen dish soap.

Now, the latter may sound confusing at first, but after Valles, who just launched her own extensions line in collaboration with GLAM SEAMLESS, spilled her secrets to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview, the whole kitchen cleaner as a beauty product made a lot more sense.

“The hair has to be squeaky clean [before I put in extensions]. I usually show up with a clarifying shampoo and I’ll wash their hair because the cleaner you get it — no oils, no product — you don’t have to worry about the extensions slipping, sliding and falling out,” Valles explained to Stylish.

Of course, Teigen being the comedian she is, took the message a bit literally way back when. “We joke, because I always say, ‘Squeaky clean,” and she says, ‘Dish soap.’ And I’m actually like, ‘Yeah,’” the hair expert revealed.

She continued: “That’s an extensions secret. Before there was clarifying shampoo, we would take regular shampoo and a dime-size amount of dish soap so that you’re actually squeaky clean. So Chrissy always liked that and now it’s always just, ‘Wash with the dish soap!’ And she’s ready before I get there.”

But regardless of if Valles is working with Teigen or other clients like the Kardashians, Jenners or Hailey Bieber, the post-shampoo step is what totally transforms her client’s tresses: extensions!

Recently, the expert has upped her game thanks to her new line of Brazilian Blend Extensions, which she created in collaboration with GLAM SEAMLESS.

The line, which is available on June 7, 2021, is a one stop shop for hair professionals. It includes 16 different shades, which Valles hand-painted, tools to help apply, shape and remove extensions as well as a set of education videos that will help both consumers and pros learn a little more about the process.

“With this line, every tool is my favorite. I have 20 years of experience, so I know which tool is not only going to remove the fastest, but also not cramp your hand at the end of the day. I know what solution is going to compliment the tools,” Valles told Us about the development process, which took roughly a year and a half.

She also wanted to prioritize the “integrity of the client’s hair” with her line, which features 25 extensions in each bundle. “Extensions have bad reputation because of bad application, bad removal and bad quality. I just wanted to produce a line where everything was going to be good for the hair, there’s no damage, every tool is right — it goes on and on,” she explained.

Plus, once all is said and done, styling the extensions couldn’t be easier (think: less blow drying and styling). “I tell my clients you don’t need to put as much stress on your hair for it to look good. I’ve just built the dream head of like, wig hair, on your head,” she laughed.

One tip her girls, including the Kardashian-Jenners, swear by? “Right now, what they’re really into is going to bed with their hair damp and they’ll do two braids. That’s just how you get that natural, beautiful, soft wave. They’ve got leave-in conditioner in their hair and that’s pretty much it!”

To check out the collection, educational videos or book an appointment at a GLAM SEAMLESS salon, head over to glamseamless.com.

