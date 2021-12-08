Given that Christina Aguilera received the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, it was only appropriate that she chose to recreate one of her most memorable fashion looks of all time for the evening.

Prior to receiving her PCA statue, the 40-year-old singer put on quite the fabulous performance that featured songs like “Beautiful” and “Genie in a Bottle.” While she can hit a high note like nobody’s business, it was her outfit during her 2021 rendition of “Dirrty” that got Us buzzing.

The star recreated the neon yellow look she originally rocked in the 2002 music video. From the yellow chaps to the skin-tight bodysuit, there was no question that Aguilera was on a mission to give a special nod to one of her biggest hits. She even styled her hair in a similar manner, bringing back her pitch black low lights and baby braids.

With such an iconic outfit out from the archives, it obviously didn’t take long for fans to realize exactly what Aguilera had going on. Many took to Twitter to share their obsession with the whole recreation.

“The dirrty girl update,” a user captioned a side-by-side image of Aguilera, while another person said, “Christina Aguilera can wear yellow and black and I don’t even think of bees. That’s how you do it.”

Upon taking the stage to accept her award from Becky G, who also wore yellow and black for the evening, Aguilera said: “My artistry has always been for the fighters in this world, for those who face adversity, for those wanting to invoke change, my music is for you. Believe in yourself is often the biggest obstacle of al. Throughout the years, I’ve heard your stories about the impact of songs like ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Fighter,’ ‘Can’t Hold Us Down,’ and yes, even ‘Dirty.’”

In addition to her influence in music, Aguilera had also had a big impact on the style space. In fact, she’s vying for a return of a handful of the trends she made popular in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

In a November interview with InStyle, the artist revealed that she’s actually crossing her fingers that low-rise jeans make a comeback, contrary to popular opinion.

“I know low rise is coming back and under-the-boob moments are coming back strong. It’s really nice to look back and to recognize a lot of these moments,” she said.

Aguilera went on to explain that it’s pretty surreal to see these statements she originally made popular “stand the test of time and become these iconic moments.”

“I love looking at that and seeing that I spread some joy in people’s lives in that way and being fashion forward and experimental. I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I felt as an artist and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion,” she concluded.