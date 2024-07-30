Christina Applegate opened up about the sole plastic surgery procedure she says she has had.

“At 27 years old I was on a show and one of the producers — very famous people who did a very famous show as well — said, ‘Hey, we’re having trouble lighting under your eyes. Your bags under your eyes are so big,’” Applegate, 52, said on the Tuesday, July 30, episode of the “Messy” podcast. “And he goes, ‘I suggest you get them removed.’”

Applegate noted that she went through with the procedure per the producers’ recommendation. However: “The only plastic surgery procedure I’ve ever had was to remove the bags under my eyes,” she confirmed.

Applegate added that it’s “very much a hereditary thing,” quipping that her dad has “Louis Vuitton luggage” underneath his eyes.

Related: Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

“I went under and I had them removed,” she said. “At 27. The things people just plant, these seeds they plant into your head.”

Applegate also revealed that she went to a plastic surgeon to get a “thread lift” a couple years ago.

“He goes, ‘I can’t because your face is too fat,’” she recalled. “So [I] couldn’t get that done. That one hurt, too, but I also respect the doctor who’s like, ‘I’m not taking your money if it’s not going to work.’”

Applegate, who has multiple sclerosis, noted that many doctors “won’t do surgery” on her because they are “afraid of complications.” Applegate talked to her neurologist about the procedures, who told her it would be “fine,” but she admitted that she’s “still stuck in that mindset.”

Related: Everything Christina Applegate Has Said About Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle Sharing her journey. Christina Applegate revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021 and has been candid about how the disease affects her life ever since. “Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But […]

“It’s like, what you see is what you get now, man,” she said. “I mean, I don’t know what else to do. My brain just goes like, ‘Well, should I just do that?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m just in my house all the time.’”

Applegate revealed her battle with MS in August 2021 and has been candid about her journey ever since.

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” Applegate confirmed via X at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a—hole blocks it. As one of my friends that has MS said ‘We wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing.”