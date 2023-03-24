Clapping back! Christina Applegate slammed Candace Owens’ comments on a resurfaced Skims ad.

In promotional photos from 2022, various models posed in a wheelchair and rocked the Adaptive Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette. The bra is equipped with a hook and eye closure in the front for easier accessibility while dressing.

In a February 28 episode of Owens’ podcast “Daily Wire,” the Connecticut native, 33, talked about the photos, calling them “ridiculous.”

“I don’t really understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing, I really don’t get it, and if I am wrong, educate me,” she said at the time.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Cofounded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian, Emma Grede and Jens Grede, Skims is a shapewear company that focuses on body positivity and inclusivity.

The political commentor continued, “I assume that people who’re in wheelchairs also have to buy bras, have to buy underwear, I just assume that is a thing. I didn’t know that we needed to see that in our face.”

The Dead to Me star, 42, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021 and uses a cane to walk, took to Twitter to slam the remarks in a series of tweets.

“Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing. This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It’s f—king gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing http://us.To you #youshouldknowbetter,” Applegate wrote on Thursday, March 23.

“Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how f—king hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!!” she continued, “If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight.sincerely.”

Owens, for her part, replied: “Empty words. This wasn’t about education or an attempt at a peaceful conversation as you insinuated so I am now comfortable moving on from this situation entirely. Wish you luck.” Kardashian, 42, has not yet responded to Owens’ comments.

Amid the exchange, Selma Blair applauded the Crash Pad actress. “I love you,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Blair, 50, revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with MS. She shared in a 2018 Instagram post, “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps … I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.” Since then, she has participated in season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, starred in movies including After, A Dark Foe and After We Collided, and has undergone stem-cell transplantations.

Applegate has also been candid about her experience too. In August 2021, the Friends alum shared via social media that life had been “a strange journey” and “a tough road.”

Blair replied at the time:​ “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love.”

In November 2022, Applegate went on to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During her emotional speech, she joked, “Oh, by the way, I have a disease. ​Did you not notice? I’m not even wearing shoes. Anyhoo, you’re supposed to laugh at that.”

And last month, she attended the SAG Awards and noted that the soirée could possibly be her last appearance: “It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal,” she told Los Angeles Times at the time, noting that she might perform “voice-overs” instead.