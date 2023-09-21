Christy Turlington’s daughter Grace Burns is beefing up her modeling resume.

The 19-year-old proved she’s following in her supermodel mom’s footsteps when she made her Milan Fashion Week runway debut on Wednesday, September 20, during the Alberta Ferretti spring/summer 2024 show.

Grace — who Turlington shares with actor husband Ed Burns — commanded attention on the catwalk in a one-shoulder floral dress that clung to her curves. The look was completed with strappy red sandal heels. Grace donned a dewy face and wore her dark tresses loose down her shoulders.

Grace shared the milestone moment via Instagram, posting a video of her impressive strut. “@AlbertaFerretti thank you thank you thank you for having me in your show … in a castleeeee!!!! So so so honored to be a part of this beautiful collection,” she captioned the social media post.

While Wednesday’s presentation marks Grace’s first major fashion week runway, she first took the catwalk in June in Luisa Via Roma Runway Icons show hosted with British Vogue. Grace looked like a pro in a figure-flattering white dress teamed with black gloves and pointed-toe pumps.

“Thank you thank you thank you for putting the biggest smile on my face!!!!!!” Grace gushed at the time, praising British Vogue’s former editor in chief Edward Enninful. “I feel so grateful to have had this perfection of an experience as my first show and to have been blessed by the hands of @sammcknight1 and @patmcgrathreal.”

She added, “Just thinking about all the people who made this possible and wish I could hug each and every one of you!”

Grace’s mom began modeling at age 14 before signing with Ford Models. A few years later, Turlington moved to New York City — where she lived with Naomi Campbell — to pursue a career in fashion full time. Her portfolio includes walking the runways for the biggest fashion house’s and beauty partnerships with Calvin Klein fragrances and L’Oréal.

Turlington’s successful career is highlighted in the new Apple TV+ documentary The Super Models, which also follows the lives of Campbell, 53, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista, who were dubbed “The Big Six” alongside Claudia Schiffer and Kate Moss — who do not appear in the special — in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

While Turlington has continued to appear on catwalks and in campaigns, she retired from modeling full time in 1995 to pursue an education. She earned her bachelor’s from New York University in 1999 and married Burns, 55, in June 2003.

In addition to Grace, the couple share 17-year-old son Finn Burns.