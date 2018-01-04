📷 @DangeRussWilson 😍 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:35pm PST

Sexy time! The couple that indulges extracurricular hobbies together, stays together. In the case of Ciara and Russell Wilson, that’s photoshoots. The duo shot a set of nearly-nude photographs which the singer posted to her Instagram account and Ciara isn’t wearing a stitch of makeup — but her extra-long braids steal the show.

At first glance, the “Goodies” singer is glowing and also a dead-ringer for Lisa Bonet, who has made long braids and dreads her signature style for many years. Seriously, they could be related. And quite a style departure for the 32-year-old singer who wore straight, long locks to co-host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve, and traded them in for long braids just a day later.

Adorably, none of the photos that Ciara posted were captioned — instead she just posted one in which she tagged her husband and added a heart eyes emoji. *Swoon*.

Ciara isn’t the only celebrity rocking hella long braids these days, Nicki Minaj has been doing it too. The rapper has been sporting nearly floor-length strands since early 2017, but upped the ante in the music video for “Motorsport” by taking a page out of Beyonce’s lemonade box braids book and rocked them in pink and down to the floor. Plus, the whole look took 36 hours to create.

The “One, Two Step” singer’s do was notably more low-key, but either way, we love the look.

Ciara has long been an advocate for body confidence, even telling Love Magazine, “Empowerment is about freedom of expression and it’s always amazing to see women being confident in their own skin,” when she posed for their annual advent calendar in 2017.

