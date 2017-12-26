When Barbie met Beyoncé! Nicki Minaj and Beyonce share more than just a hit single (“Feelin’ Myself”, duh!) they also share a hairstylist: Kim Kimble. The braid guru behind Beyoncé’s iconic braids in the ‘Formation’ music video teamed up with the queen of all things pink, Nicki, for a her look that appears in her latest music video “Motorsport” and it took over 36 hours to create.

The style, which the internet has aptly dubbed “Pink Lemonade,” blends the floor-length locks that Nicki has been all about of late, with the intricate and beautiful braids that Beyonce rocked in Lemonade — with a twist, of course, they’re pink! BET originally reported that not only did the look take over a day and a half to create, but it required the assistance of a team of six extra stylists to complete! Talk about patience.

Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé

Pink Lemonade

The remix album pic.twitter.com/vs5mTRviGj — Beyoncé's Apprentice (@TrellBeyLike) December 7, 2017

Naturally, Kimble posted behind-the-scenes video of the look in action to her Instagram account and you can hear her reaction to the finished visual in the background. Insane is right — Kimble truly raised an already very high braid bar.

Not to mention, Minaj is pretty much the queen of the floor-grazing hair club. The ”Only” rapper has been rocking the next level style since March 2017 and is showing no signs of leaving the look behind as we move into 2018. In fact, when the “Starships” artist posted a snapshot of her with shorter to her Instagram account in October, she captioned the pic, “”P.S. my inches ain’t goin nowhere. They’re already back 😉.”

Which begs the question: which iconic hairstyle will Nicki Minaj remix next?

