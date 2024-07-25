Cindy Crawford tried to avoid stirring the pot when she was asked which designer she wouldn’t work with again.

On Wednesday, July 24, Crawford, 58, appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live where they played a round of “Plead the Fifth,” a game where Cohen, 56, asks three questions and contestants can only “plead the fifth” to only one. For the first question, Cohen inquired on which fashion designer Crawford was not interested in working with again.

“I’ve only ever worked with good ones,” Crawford, who started modeling when she was 17, admitted. Cohen reminded her, “Well, you could plead the fifth,” to which she responded, “No, I know this game. If I plead the fifth on this one, it’s gonna get nastier.”

Crawford then admitted she wouldn’t work with Vassilios again, a “swimsuit designer in Greece.”

Related: Cindy Crawford's Best Looks Over the Years Since Cindy Crawford first burst onto the scene some three decades ago, she has been serving up serious fashion and beauty inspiration. From her iconic Levis and girl-next-door style to her signature beauty mark and bold brows, Crawford has proven great style knows no age — after all, the woman has somehow managed to defy […]

“I’m just gonna go rando,” she joked. “I answered it, but I didn’t upset any big designers.”

Cohen noted that Crawford’s answer was “very strategic” as she avoided naming any well-known designers she has collaborated with in the past.

Crawford began her modeling career when she was a teenager, and over her three-decade long career, she worked with major brands such as Revlon, Omega and Pepsi. In February 2016, Crawford announced that she would be taking a step back from modeling to focus on her family life and her businesses.

“I’m sure I’ll have my picture taken for 10 more years but not as a model anymore,” she told Rhapsody Magazine at the time. “And that’s OK. I’ve done it. I’ve worked with all these incredible photographers. What else do I need to do? I can’t keep reinventing myself. I shouldn’t have to keep proving myself. I don’t want to.”

Crawford went onto share that she is proud of her achievements, even if at times she questioned being in the modeling industry.

Related: Kaia Gerber’s All-Time Best Runway Moments Kaia Gerber never fails to dazzle Us on the runway. Gerber made her runway debut at age 16 when she walked in a September 2017 Calvin Klein show. That same year, she took over New York Fashion Week and walked for the runways of Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty. Thank You! […]

“I was like, ‘I love my job, but am I really that superficial that I just love getting my hair and makeup done and looking beautiful?’” she told the outlet. “And what I realized was that what I really love and am passionate about is communication. And the way that I have been communicating for the past 30 years has been through pictures.”

Crawford’s career also paved the way for her kids Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber to follow in her footsteps. (Crawford shares Kaia, 22, and son Presley, 25, with husband Rande Gerber.)

Kaia, who has now worked with brands such as Jimmy Choo, Versace and Louis Vuitton, revealed that sometimes it can be challenging for her in the modeling industry as the daughter of a renowned model.

“It is definitely easy to have a judgment about somebody when you already know their family. For me that was the biggest disadvantage,” Kaia told Vogue in an October 2019 interview. “It is easier to start with a clean slate and make a name for yourself and you can dictate who you want to be. I came from an already known family, so it was easy for people to have preconceived ideas about me.”

Kaia noted that her biggest struggle with modeling was “proving people wrong,” explaining, “I almost had to go backward before I went forward.”