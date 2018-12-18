On the Basis of Sex — the biopic starring Felicity Jones chronicling the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — doesn’t hit theaters until Christmas Day, but Clé de Peau Beauté is kicking things off with an RBG-inspired lipstick for a good cause.

The beauty brand announced that, though March 1, 2019, 100 percent of the retail price of its Lipstick Cashmere in Legend (103) will benefit the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, which was cofounded by Ginsburg in 1972.

The bold crimson shade is a statement maker just like the woman it now honors (Legend is an existing color in the brand’s collection), and the long-wearing Cashmere formula has a soft radiant finish and is infused with argan oil for added hydration. The blue-red hue is almost identical to the one Jones rocks throughout the movie, and the Clé de Peau Beauté ambassador wore the exact shade to the film’s NYC premiere on Sunday, December 16.

Makeup artist Romy Soleimani created the luminous look for the actress that is all kinds of holiday beauty goals. To start, she evened out her complexion with the brand’s Radiant Fluid Foundation and added a subtle flush to the cheeks wit the Cream Blush in #2 (a rose) and #4 (a coral).

While Jones’ scarlet pout definitely stole the show, Soleimani played up her peepers as well with a warm shimmering eye. She blended shades from the Eye Color Quad in #303, #305 and #306 before applying a few coats of the Perfect Lash Mascara.

Last but not least, the Lipstick Cashmere in Legend (103) finished off the festively glam look that we have no doubt the Notorious RBG would approve of.

