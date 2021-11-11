Stepping up their style! Country music’s biggest stars proved that they can clean up nicely when a red carpet gets rolled out. Because even though the 2021 CMAs went by in a flash, we can’t stop obsessing over the fabulous fashion from the evening.

The annual awards show, which took place on Wednesday, November 10, brought country crooners to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. From Carly Pearce’s midnight blue Marchesa gown to Jennifer Hudson’s custom Dolce & Gabbana dress, the stars definitely served up some stylish looks.

While all the stars traded in their cowboy boots for couture, there were still a few celebs that stood out among the rest. Those that landed on our best dressed list? Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood, Nicole Kidman and, of course, Kelsea Ballerini.

Press play on the video above to check out all of these stunning looks and keep scrolling for a breakdown of each star’s gorgeous glam!

5) Lady in leather! Perry didn’t just swoop in to help Luke Bryan with his hosting gig, she also served up one of the best style moments from the evening. The 27-year-old American Idol judge looked chic as could be in a custom Vivienne Westwood leather dress, which she teamed with jewels from the designer. Her hair was slicked back into an uber-tight top night and her makeup was kept to a minimum.

4) Morris looked white hot on the red carpet — no ifs, ands or buts about it. The 31-year-old singer didn’t shy away from showing a little skin, skipping a shirt underneath her extra-long blazer. The star switched up her hairstyle for the evening and rocked a deep diagonal part that was tied back into a “fuzzy, fluffy” ponytail. The ‘do was pulled together thanks to stylist Marwa Bashir, who used a lineup of TRESemmé products. She also worked with nail artist Kait Mosh, who gave her an ombré manicure with OPI polishes.

3) If looks could kill! An evening celebrating country music couldn’t possibly be complete sans a shout out to the one and only Underwood. The 38-year-old “Before He Cheats” vocalist brought glitz and glam to the event, sparkling in a studded and spiky metallic gown. She accessorized her look with diamond earrings and sky-high stilettos.

2) Arriving hand-in-hand with husband Kieth Urban, Kidman, 54, looked nothing short of sleek and sophisticated in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vacarello one-shoulder gown complete with a sexy leg slit and one-shoulder neckline.

1) Glam slam! Ballerini is understandably topping our list, as the 28-year-old singer simply blew Us away in a gorgeous Valdrin Sahiti gown, Andrea Wazen shoes and Anito Ko jewelry. The star, who was styled by Molly Dickson, didn’t disappoint in the glam department either. She worked with makeup artist and hairstylist Kelsey Deenihan for a “classic beauty look” that was “clean, chic and timeless.” To get her stunning hair, Deenihan used a lineup of Nexxus products.