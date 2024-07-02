Coco Gauff puts a lot of effort into her on-court style.

The 20-year-old tennis champion revealed in a Monday, July 1, interview with People that she plans her Grand Slam looks “basically a year to two years, even maybe sometimes longer in advance.”

Gauff — who told the outlet that she’s “very passionate” about expressing herself through fashion — owns the court in ensembles by New Balance, having signed an endorsement deal with the sportswear giant when she turned pro in 2018.

When she took on — and defeated — Caroline Dolehide on day one of Wimbledon in London, Gauff was a must-see in a crisp white frock that featured a cutout below the bust. She paired this with a coordinating headband, which kept her new blonde box braids out of her face.

On her feet, she rocked her signature Coco CG1 sneakers, with a design that takes inspiration from ‘90s basketball shoes. As for glam, Gauff donned a fresh face and an adorable French manicure that featured tiny strawberries on every other nail. (Following Wimbledon, Gauff is expected to compete in the US Open, which takes place in August through September in New York.)

After her Monday match, Gauff slapped on a Rolex timepiece, specifically the Oyster Perpetual silhouette. The luxury jewelry brand has been sponsoring Gauff for some time.

In April, she attended an event with the label in Switzerland and gushed about being a part of the exclusive “family.”

“Thank you @Rolex for having me! I had an amazing time visiting Switzerland for the first time and learning about the impressive watchmaking process. As always, I am happy to be a part of the family,” she wrote via Instagram alongside snaps from the trip.