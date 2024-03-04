There’s oversized and then there’s what Cole Sprouse wore at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

Sprouse, 31, attended the luxury label’s fall/winter 2024-2025 show on Sunday, March 3, in a blazer that nearly swallowed him.

Cole paired the colossal brown checked blazer — that featured dramatic shoulder pads — with loose fitting gray checked trousers, a nude turtleneck and chunky square-toed black shoes.

Predictably, memes began popping up all over the internet to poke fun at the over-the-top outfit.

One social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and joked that Cole’s exaggerated shoulders looked as though he had just “Walked outta Best Buy with a plasma tv.”

Another wrote, “Herman Munster called, he wants his wardrobe back!” Herman Munster was the Frankenstein’s monster-inspired patriarch of the 1960s sitcom “The Munsters,” who had a towering stature, gentle demeanor, and famously broad shoulders.

Fittingly, Cole actually played Franksenstein’s monster in his latest movie, Lisa Frankenstein. The coming-of-age story follows teenager Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton) as she falls in love with “The Creature” (Cole). Liza Soberano, Jenna Davis, Carla Gugino and Henry Eikenberry are also featured in the film, which premiered on February 9.

In an interview with Men’s Health published on February 19, Cole said that consulted his inner child before deciding to take on his role in Lisa Frankenstein.

“I had a conversation with myself about acting, and after Riverdale, I landed on the idea that I should be doing films that my childhood self would enjoy watching, and this film met a lot of those criteria for me,” he said. “If I had chosen acting, this would be a film that I would’ve loved to do.”

Cole and his twin brother Dylan first rose to fame in 2005 on the The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. Although the pair haven’t acted together since 2011, Cole told Men’s Health that future collaborations are not “off the table.”

“But a lot of the stuff that’s twin-y is pretty lame; the twin thing can become a circus act if it’s not done well,” he said, adding, “It’s just about finding something that’s cool and interesting and that actually plays with the twin idea a little deeper.”