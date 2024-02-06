Dylan Sprouse and his wife, Barbara Palvin, are teaching Us how to subtly coordinate on date night.

Dylan, 31, and Palvin, 30, attended a special screening of the comedy horror film Lisa Frankenstein in Los Angeles on Monday, February 5. They synchronized in all-black looks for the event.

Dylan looked dapper in a black suit, which he paired with a simple black T-shirt and patent leather dress shoes. He wore his grown-out hair parted to the side and in loose curls.

Palvin, for her part, wore a body hugging ankle-length black dress featuring long sleeves and a high neckline. She accessorized with a pair of simple black pumps. She wore her hair down in long loose waves and sported black winged eyeliner, matte foundation and pink lipstick.

The couple have been together since 2018 and officially tied the knot in July 2023. In a February 1 interview with E! News, Dylan revealed some of his favorite parts about married life.

“I really like the mornings, in general,” he told E! “When you roll over and you see your beautiful wife and she’s asleep and then you see your dog and you’re in your house and the things that you like, created, it’s very calming and it’s very nice and it makes you want to work harder.”

Dylan and Palvin attended the Monday night screening to support Dylan’s twin brother Cole Sprouse, who stars in the upcoming movie.

Cole, 31, made an appearance at the event with his girlfriend of three years, Ari Fournier. Like Dylan and Palvin, the couple also opted for monochromatic black outfits.

Cole paired a long black coat with a simple black top and trousers combo, while Fournier, 25, wore a floor-length black ruffle gown that featured a white 3D floral appliqué on the front. She wore her hair in a chic bun and sported black winged eyeliner and red lipstick for the occasion.

Lisa Frankenstein is a coming of age story that follows teenager Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton) as she falls in love with Frankenstein the corpse (Cole). In addition to Cole and Newton, 26, the film stars Liza Soberano, Jenna Davis, Carla Gugino and Henry Eikenberry. It hits movie theaters on Friday, February 9.