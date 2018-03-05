Constance Zimmer: What’s in My Bag?

To hear Constance Zimmer’s friends tell it, her best role is yet to come. Due to her penchant for carrying “everything” in her Clare V tote, says the star of Lifetime’s UnREAL (Mondays, 10 p.m.), “people tell me I’ll make a great grandma.”

‘UnREAL’ Season 3 First Look Photos: Rachel Cozies Up to a Suitor

The 47-year-old mom of Collette, 10 (with director Russ Lamoureux), shares her haul with Us.

In the Pocket

“Everything in my bag is in zip-up pouches. I’m obsessed. I have a Clare V one, a Sugarboo & Co. canvas clutch that has an Audrey Hepburn quote, and a Madewell palm tree one.”

Her True Colors

“I have the Muji pen that has different colors. My daughter loves to play hangman or we draw. It’s important you can draw a rainbow at all times.”

Constance Zimmer Talks ‘UnREAL’ Return and Creating a New Quinn for Season 3

Liquid Assets

“I always put drinks in my Byta bottle. It can be used for everything — coffee, if you meet up with a friend, you can bring it to the park for alcohol or use it for water. It’s so versatile.”

Taking It Off

“People need to know about the Biossance makeup remover cloths. They’re biodegradable, so I don’t feel bad throwing them out.”

Best TV Couples of All Time

Lip Service

“I’m obsessed with lip stuff. I have to have stuff on my lips at all times. I use ones from Fresh, Tata Harper and Kiehl’s — I am a packaging whore.”

What else is inside Zimmer’s bag? An iPhone X in a rose-pink Apple case; Apple wireless earbuds; a Clare V Zip Wallet in Black Croco; a Clare V Pom Pom Tassel in Black Nappa; LSTN Zebra Troubadour Wireless Headphones; a vintage handkerchief in pink; Smoke x Mirrors Letter sunglasses in Ginger Glam; Warby Parker Maeve glasses in Jet Black; a Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Serum; a travel-size Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment; a Mario Badescu Rose Water Spray; Happy Spritz towelettes; a Renee Rousseau Daily Protection SPF 30; a L’Occitane Roses et Reines Hand & Nail Cream; a Madewell gift card; a Fresh gift card; an Urth Caffe gift card; a Lil Frankie’s gift certificate; BAGGU reusable bag in Red Fox; a Manhattan Subway map; Canadian currency; Tic Tacs; Trident; Dubble Bubble gum; a Honest Hand Sanitizer Spray in Free & Clear; essential oils from Whole Foods; a Little Field Notes notebook; a Target first-aid kit; Annie’s Bunny Fruit Snacks; a Trader Joe’s Raises the Bar; a Trader Joe’s Trail Mix without chocolate; an RX bar in Peanut Butter Chocolate and Chocolate Sea Salt; Sudden Coffee tubes; two clear crystals and one pink crystal in a black leather pouch; a coral from Maui shaped like hearts and a rock shaped like a heart with a heart painted on it.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!