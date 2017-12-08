‘UnREAL’ Season 3 First Look Photos: Rachel Cozies Up to a Suitor

UnREAL season 3 is bringing back the drama — but this time, with a “suitress” and 26 “really lovely men,” as star Caitlin Fitzgerald tells Us Weekly. In the exclusive first look photos below, take a look at how the format change of Everlasting is changing everything.

This time, Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) can’t control the show’s lead like they did with the past men. Serena (Fitzgerald) is ready to take over. However, that also means that there’s a chance Rachel will have her eye on some of those 26 men — especially Australian Peace Corps suitor August (Adam Demos).

UnREAL premieres on Lifetime Monday, February 18, at 10 p.m. ET.