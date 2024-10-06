Megan Moroney keeps the necessities in her bag, along with some sentimental items.
Moroney, 26, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about all the items she keeps in her personalized Stoney Clover purse while announcing her Am I Okay? Tour — from Charlotte Tilbury makeup to Justin Bieber’s Drew keychains.
“I’m very predictable,” the “Tennessee Orange” singer told Us, pulling out mouthwash, a portable phone charger and a wallet from her black Stoney Clover tote customized with “Emo Cowgirl” printed on it. “I’m really easy to spot in an airport!”
Inside her City Boots leather wallet, Moroney keeps two Polaroid pictures — one of her parents and another of her best friends. “That kind of stays with me at all times,” she told Us.
Moroney also keeps a Delta SkyMiles card in her wallet, always sure to rack up her points when flying. “We love free flights!” she quipped.
Keep scrolling to find out what else Moroney keeps in her purse:
With reporting by Shelby Stivale
Wallet
“My wallet is from City Boots,” Moroney told Us. “They’re a boot company, but they also make leather wallets. They sent me one and that’s what all my cards go in.”
Delta SkyMiles Card
A Keychain
“I love Justin Bieber,” Moroney admitted. “My apartment key is on a Drew keychain,” she added, referencing Bieber’s fashion line. “I feel like a stalker!”
Listerine Mouthwash
“I always keep Listerine on me,” she confessed. “I love the Listerine that burns your entire mouth!”
A Portable Phone Charger
“I have to have a portable phone charger because I don’t charge my phone at night,” the “I’m Not Pretty” artist told Us. “I don’t know why — I think I’m that single that I just don’t even care!”
Makeup
When it comes to glam, Moroney is a Charlotte Tilbury girl. “I think I have everything they offer,” she said, noting she might even have three of each product because she keeps a makeup bag on her bus, in her purse and at her house.
She shared that she also carried makeup wipes, self tanner and Q-Tips in her purse.
Makeup Organizer
“In my house, [my makeup is] organized in a drawer,” Moroney said. “Then for the bus and travel they’re in a little black organizer.”
Cowgirl Boots
“My Miron Crosby Cowgirl Boots always stay with me,” Moroney gushed.
Loungewear
Moroney’s favorite comfort clothes are Boys Lie sets. “I think my managers could definitely perfectly pack one of my bags because I’m a very predictable person. I do the same thing every week,” she quipped.