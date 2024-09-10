Country sensation Megan Moroney is gearing up to hit the road — and has a few surprises in store.

“I’m very excited to play the whole album for everyone in the future,” Moroney, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively before announcing her headlining Am I Okay? Tour. “There are certain songs that I’m saving that I have never played live yet.”

Moroney announced on Tuesday, September 10, that she’ll embark on a 25-date North American headlining tour, which is set to kick off in March 2025. Her major concert announcement came one day after the singer received three 2024 Country Music Association Awards nominations.

“Next year is gonna be very fun,” she told Us.

Moroney spent the summer promoting her sophomore album, Am I Okay? — which was released in July — and opening for Kenny Chesney on various dates of his Sun Goes Down Tour. Now, she’s ready to take center stage.

“This summer has been literally the best ever,” the singer gushed to Us, noting that teaming up with Chesney, 56, has allowed her to “play stadiums for the first time.”

“Watching him and his crew every night, I’ve grown so much as an artist,” Moroney added. “That’s been a highlight of the entire year — probably a highlight of my life. Kenny and I have become such good friends, and it’s just so cool.”

She continued: “My fans are so passionate. … I played a headlining show the day the album came out, and they already knew all the words to the songs I played. It’s been so cool, and I’m just feeling very grateful.”

Moroney said that her whirlwind summer — which also included an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and a song on the Twisters soundtrack — has been “so crazy.” However, she’s staying grounded amid the success.

“I like to stay in tune with what people are saying [online] because I think it makes me feel aware,” Moroney admitted. “I think there’s boundaries though, obviously.”

One of her lines in the sand is not sharing who her songs are about — but the “Tennessee Orange” singer doesn’t blame fans for wondering.

“It’s all just about having a healthy mindset about it. I write really personal songs, so I think it would be insane of me to tell people to stop wondering who my songs are about,” Moroney explained. “If I didn’t want people to wonder who my songs are about, I should stop writing such personal songs [that are] clearly about someone.”

While people “speculate” who her music is about, Moroney is more concerned about which songs are resonating with listeners.

“The songs are helping people get through their own lives and their own relationships. I think that’s why I write songs,” she told Us. “I love a song that makes you feel less alone. I think that’s way more important than the noise on social media.”

Tickets for the Am I Okay? Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, September 13.