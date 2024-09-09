Beyoncé will not be taking home any Country Music Association Awards after Cowboy Carter, it seems.

The 2024 CMA Awards nominations were announced on Monday, September 9, and the singer — who made her foray into the genre earlier this year — was noticeably absent from every category. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen dominated the list, coming out on top with seven nominations.

While Beyoncé, 43, has stayed silent about her snubs, her fandom has not. Members of the Beyhive took to social media to share their disappointment.

“Beyonce should host a live show on all platforms at the exact same time as the CMAs. Or release the videos for the album the minute the CMAs begin,” one X user wrote. Another added, “Beyoncé didn’t receive a single nomination at the Country Music Awards (CMAs). It has started.”

A third social media user noted how the singer was “still dominating the conversation” surrounding the awards show even though she didn’t receive any nominations.

Ahead of the Cowboy Carter album release in March, Beyoncé was vocal about her entrance into the country music scene.

“Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of Act II. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages,’” she wrote via Instagram on March 19, referring to the first two singles from Cowboy Carter. “I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart.”

She continued: “That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

Beyoncé explained to fans that this album had been “over five years in the making” and referenced a past experience where she “did not feel welcomed” on the country music scene.

“It was very clear that I wasn’t [welcome],” she wrote. “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Fans have speculated that Beyoncé was referring to the 2016 CMAs where she sang her song “Daddy Lessons” alongside The Chicks.

Following her candid caption — and the release of Cowboy Carter — many country music stars have spoken out in her defense. Beyoncé has since become the first Black woman to ever reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

“The more people that are interested in country music, the better for all of us,” Miranda Lambert, for one, told Us Weekly exclusively in May. “We’ve always had a little bit of something for everyone, but it’s just kind of not been advertised that way. All these other kinds of artists are making country records [now], and if that brings more eyeballs to our little circle we have, I’m thankful. I think that we have to just be open.”