Megan Moroney won’t share who her songs are about — but she doesn’t blame fans for wondering.

“I write really personal songs, so I think it would be insane of me to tell people to stop wondering who my songs are about,” Moroney, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of her Am I Okay? Tour announcement. “If I didn’t want people to wonder who my songs are about, I should stop writing such personal songs [that are] clearly about someone.”

The singer added: “It’s definitely a compartmentalization thing, and you just have to know that’s what comes with [releasing music]. There’s gonna be people that speculate and wonder who the song’s about. More than that, the songs are helping people get through their own lives and their own relationships — that’s why I write songs.”

Writing a song that makes listeners “feel less alone” is more important to Moroney than “the noise on social media.” She added, “That is loud, but I think there’s more important things.”

Related: Stars Who Went Country Yeehaw! Stars like Hayden Panettiere, Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Kidman, and Matthew McConaughey have all stepped out of their comfort zones to get into the Nashville groove. Click through to see some famous faces that have gone country!

Moroney had a taste of social media throughout her entire career, but things got really crazy following her July appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. (Moroney addressed rumors about what went down with fellow country music star Morgan Wallen.)

“The day the interview came out and the day after, I literally put my phone down. I feel like it was the first long interview I’ve had since I blew up, so I was just very nervous,” she explained to Us, noting that she went off the grid for the “first two days” after the interview was released.

“I didn’t pay attention and then I caught up with everything,” Moroney continued. “I don’t know if all artists do that, but I like to do it.”

But she doesn’t let online commenters affect her.

“I like to know just to be self-aware. Obviously, the people that are out to always dislike me, there’s always gonna be those people,” Moroney said “I like to stay in tune with what people are saying [online] because I think it makes me feel aware. I think there’s boundaries though, obviously.”

Related: Country Music’s Biggest Couples Whether high school sweethearts or second chances at love, these country couples are in it for the long haul. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have a love story for the ages. The twosome tied the knot in 1996 and went on to welcome daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey in 1997, 1998 and 2001, respectively. Despite […]

The “Tennessee Orange” singer added: “I’m definitely in tune with, literally, everything everyone says about me.”

With two albums under her belt and a headlining tour in store, it seems the noise isn’t impacting Moroney too much. Her second record, Am I Okay?, was released in July, and she’s gearing up to hit the road starting early next year.

“I’m very excited to play the whole album for everyone in the future,” Moroney gushed. “There are certain songs that I’m saving that I have never played live yet.”