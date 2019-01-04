Courteney Cox is kicking off 2019 with a brand new beauty gig. Alongside Julianne Moore and Amber Heard, Cox will star in the latest L’Oréal Paris campaign, #OWNINGIT.

Launching with the L’Oréal Paris Superior Preference Hair Color line, the #OWNINGIT tagline is all about encouraging women to celebrate their true selves and to be proud of all the decisions they make – including their hair color. Every woman has her own life story and sometimes her hair color, whether it’s a signature one or always changing, is a part of that.

“Being a good mom, a good partner and a good friend are three of the most important things to me. I try to own it by always being there and listening,”said Cox in a statement from the brand. “As for my hair, simply stated, my brunette color is who I am.”

Veteran L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman Heard also talked about struggling to fight against how people perceived her. “There was a time where I was fighting against the external representation and presentation of myself and what other people thought about that. But now, I just own it,” Heard said in the statement. “I own my blonde and I own being me. Just like my hair, there are many more dimensions to my life than meet the eye.”

Originally, the hair line launched with the L’Oréal’s now-iconic tagline, “Because I’m Worth It.” These fierce words allowed women to celebrate their uniqueness no matter what anyone else thought. It’s wonderful to see the brand continuing to promote this dialogue in modern day society.

The first commercial for the #OWNINGIT campaign will debut this weekend during the Golden Globes.

