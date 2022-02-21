Live and learn. Courteney Cox has no regrets about dissolving her fillers a few years back, but the 57-year-old Friends alum admits that there is “intense” pressure to look perpetually young as an actress.

“I chased that youthfulness for years,” she said to The Times in a Sunday, February 20, interview. “I didn’t realize that, ‘Oh s—t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

While the Scream star went through a phase where she was all for cosmetic procedures, she explained that she eventually realized it was time to call it quits. “People would talk about me, I think,” she said. “There was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy.’” Cox added: “The scrutiny is intense.”

In 2017, Cox revealed to New Beauty that she had some regrets about changing her looks. “You go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there,” she recalled. “So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, ‘No one noticed — it’s good.”

But after going to a handful of dermatologists and getting different opinions, Cox explained that she ended up getting more filler than she initially intended. “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved,” she revealed at the time. “I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do.”

The actress’ glowing skin in present day isn’t the result of any work — it’s thanks to her love of skincare and makeup. Cox is a self-proclaimed “product junkie.”

In December 2021, she spilled her skincare secrets to Popsugar. “I think cleaning your skin and moisturizing is the best beauty tip you could have,” the Cougar Town star revealed, noting that she swears by the Clarisonic brush.

When it comes to makeup, Cox subscribes to a less is more philosophy. In fact, her entire everyday glam can be completed in less than five minutes flat.

The star took to Instagram in February 2021 to break down her entire routine. Her best kept secret? Mix a bit of the KohGenDo concealer and foundation together with the “incredible” Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Concealer Brush.

“This [brush] is the key ingredient,” she said at the time. “I cover up any kind of red stuff. I put it around my mouth because, well, everything is wrong with everything.”

