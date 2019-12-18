



Daisy Ridley, 27, was so enamored by two items on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, that she just had to secretly bring them home with her.

In an interview with Lilly Singh on an episode of A Little Late on Tuesday, December 17, the star revealed the specific pieces she couldn’t bear to leave behind.

“I’ve been so well-behaved the whole time,” said Ridley, revealing that other cast members have unabashedly stolen their costumes and “various bits” from set while filming the three movies she’s been a part of.

She continued, “This time, I was like, I’m going to take something. I took the ring that I wear for Dark Rey [an evil version of Ridley’s heroic character, Rey, which is teased in the new film] and I may have been given a sword made of light, which is very exciting and I’m gonna ask for my costume but I haven’t asked for that yet.”

In November, Star Wars actor John Boyega admitted that he lost a script for the new movie after leaving it under his bed when he moved apartments. That script was not only discovered by one lucky human, but also put on eBay for about $85 dollars.Because of that accident, Singh couldn’t help but ask if Ridley would ever consider putting her stolen set items on the e-commerce platform. The brunette beauty joked, “If I never work again, it could help me pay for myself.”

Singh then asked the crowd what they’d be willing to pay for her Dark Rey costume. According to the audience’s reaction, people are willing to pay anywhere between $100 and one million dollars for the ensemble. As for that ring and sword? We have a feeling the movie star will be keeping them for herself.

You can officially get a look at Dark Rey’s style during Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, which is available in theaters as of Friday, December 20.