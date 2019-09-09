



Designer Dakota Jinx Falkenburg Solt Locke’s boudoir-inspired collection, Dakota Jinx, can take you from a sultry night in, to a day at the park, to a fancy fete, and celebs — including Gigi and Bella Hadid — have already taken note.

Beyond being versatile and It-girl approved, Jinx’s pieces are designed with the female form in mind and it shows. Her dresses, tops, panties, bralettes, jackets, trousers, skorts, skirts and more are made to order, giving them a customizable feel, and she also makes adorable headbands, scrunchies, handbags, necklaces, earrings and belts that pair perfectly with her seductive and girly clothing.

“Slips, underpinnings and lingerie have always been made with such delicate detail, but hidden and looked at as only appropriate to wear in the bedroom. It’s time for these sensual garments to be seen,” Jinx tells Stylish.

“I see our pieces being worn from the boudoir into the night. These pieces are for frolicking in fields and walking down the aisle, the choice is yours,” she adds.

For inspiration, the designer looks to fine art, deco architecture, Old Hollywood films and even her family.

“My Great Aunt Jinx Falkenburg was an independent, strong force who was one of the first top models and broadcast journalists,” the Jinx explains.

“When I visited her as a child, I found myself deep in magical dress-up land. There were always floras adorned, hats, headbands, bias-cut dresses with delicate details and embroideries. This began my adoration for vintage clothing and the history behind the pieces someone wears, where they’ve traveled, who they’ve seen and what they’ve experienced.”

Now, when she designs, she keeps these memories in mind and creates pieces that encourage confidence.

“Each piece is designed to make you feel inspired, confident, and worthy of indulgence. … You can share it with someone else or just appreciate the feeling you get when you wear something specifically made for you and your body,” the designer says.

And that self assurance is part of the reason why the Hadid sisters embody her brand flawlessly.

“I couldn’t have been more excited for Gigi and Bella to wear pieces from the brand. These women are bold in their fashion choices and influential, with strong voices. I want Dakota Jinx to be a statement, but also a statement for oneself to feel powerful and sensual in your own body. These women represent that,” she reveals.

Regardless of how you choose to style Jinx’s designs, there is something for everyone. “The Dakota Jinx girl is feminine, sensual, whimsical and leaves something to the imagination,” she dishes.

But there are some items that she thinks every woman should own: “Our Raquel bias-cut slip dress is offered in a rainbow of colors and in four different lengths. It works as a layering piece or on its own or in the bedroom. It’s very easy to accessorize with our ribbon flora ties, silk headbands, or shell jewels. … The Lourdes Boudoir Top, Priscilla Silk Trousers and Dhara Smoking Jacket are also amazing as individual pieces, and together I refer to them as our “Three Piece Suit.” For a special occasion, style it with our Liza marabou purse for a classic and striking look,” she suggests.

