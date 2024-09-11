Leave it to Dakota Johnson to set the fall fashion bar. While it’s not officially fall yet, most of Us use Labor Day as an indicator that it’s time to switch out our sandals and bikinis for denim and sweaters.

Actress and part-time (full-time) style icon Dakota Johnson was spotted on Monday ringing in non-official fall with baggy jeans, flats and an ultra-trendy cashmere sweater. The outfit was next level, especially since she tacked on a leather shoulder bag and classic oval sunnies!

While we adore the entire outfit, we were most excited about the sweater. Not only is it ideal for transitional weather, but also for layering! The sweater is bound to add a level of cozy sophistication to any look. A seasonal and mood-boosting red hue is just a bonus!

But as you may expect, Johnson’s sweater isn’t one you can find at your local Targé. Her sweater comes with a $2,150 price tag, a sticker that would unbalance our checkbooks for years to come. In pursuit of an alternative, we found this lookalike sweater on Amazon that’s only $36!

This chunky knit pullover has the same quarter-zip style, ribbed hems and oversized fit that half-tucks perfectly into a pair of denim pants. The collar design frames the collarbone, highlighting the face and neck by default! In other words, the sweater is built-in flattering.

And if you’re anti-tight clothes, particularly during the fall and winter months, don’t worry — Us, too! This sweater is completely loose, relaxed-fitting and cozy. Note that the sleeves are on the long side of the spectrum, so they’re ideal for rolling or wearing semi-flowy. Both styles work!

Given that Dakota Johnson wore hers with light-wash jeans and black flats, we’re tempted to just copy her casual look . . . feel free to do the same! If you want to dress it up, however, you can nail a classy chic look by wearing it with a black maxi skirt, heeled booties and plenty of layered jewelry.

There’s also the athleisure route. When you’re feeling like a bum for the day, you can do so while looking like you own properties abroad! This expensive-looking sweater can elevate your sweat outfit tenfold. Try wearing it with leggings and sneakers for all of your a.m. Starbucks runs, errands, pilates classes and more!

Get the Prettygarden Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater Top for $36 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2024, but are subject to change.

Want to get the look? We included a few more lookalike sweaters below, all that will make you feel like Dakota Johnson. You’re welcome!

