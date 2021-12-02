It’s official: Dakota Johnson can add “tattoo artist” to her already-extensive resume. In a December 1 interview with Town & Country, the 32-year-old revealed that she gave Olivia Colman her first-ever ink in October after a night of partying.

As the story goes, Johnson and Colman (who both star in the upcoming Netflix film, The Lost Daughter) were partying at Altro Paradiso restaurant in SoHo after a screening of the film during New York Fashion Week when things got a little wild in the best way.

“It was a lot of Talking Heads, the Cranberries,” Johnson told the outlet, reflecting on the dance party, which apparently, the cast of the drama film has been having a lot of on their worldwide press tour. This particular evening was extra iconic, though. The actress ended up giving Colman the aforementioned tattoo in a hotel room using a stick-and-poke kit.

Colman’s take on the night is epic. “Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool,” she said. “Or maybe it was my midlife crisis. The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you f–king rage.” Touché. Unfortunately, fans have yet to see the design, but we only hope she debuts it sometime soon.

“We just had such fun,” Colman added of her experience working on the movie with Johnson. “It’s often the case that if a film is about stuff that’s quite hard, you end up laughing a lot.”

The Lost Daughter is an adaptation of a fictional novel by the same name, written by Elena Ferrante in 2008. It tells the story of a university professor named Leda (played by Colman), who, while on vacation, becomes fixated on memories from her past and the choices she made as a mother to her daughter Nina (played by Johnson).

The movie won big at the Gotham Independent Film Awards, which was held on November 29. Writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal took home a whopping three awards for Best Feature, Breakthrough Director and Best Screenplay. Colman, meanwhile, won for Best Lead Performance.

Could The Lost Daughter win big at the Oscars, too? Our guess is yes. Check it out for yourself on Netflix, coming December 17.