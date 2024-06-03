If you’ve been thinking about Dakota Johnson‘s white swimsuit since she rocked it in February, same. Everything about it was right, from the solid color and simple cut to the flattering design and versatile style. While Johnson and longtime beau Chris Martin were splashing about, we were trying to figure out how to get one for ourselves!

We did some diligent searching and found the suit, but there’s good and bad news. The bad news is that it’s sold out; the good news is that we found an equally stylish lookalike on Amazon for $275 less! It has the same luxe and classy features to complement your beachside ensemble, just without the ensuing damage to your bank account. You can thank Us later!

This tummy-control one-piece swimsuit is designed to flatter, slim and define the waist using side cutouts and a just-stretchy-enough fabric. The nylon and spandex blend makes this suit soft on the skin, durable and secure, even in the large Puerto Vallarta swells. The high neck is another feature that keeps it in place, so no — you won’t accidentally change into your birthday suit! And while all-white swimsuits can be see-through, this fabric is just thick enough to prevent any mishaps.

This one-piece has a wide open back that shows some skin while the bottoms have a full-coverage design, making it the perfect balance of sexy and modest. A hook neck closure and removable padding are just icing on the functionality cake! The solid color makes the one-piece ultra-versatile, luxury-looking and easy to style . . . it can even act as a bodysuit when paired with flowy wide-leg pants and sandals!

If you want to strut the beach like Johnson, all you need is a baseball cap and a beach towel. Oh, and confidence, of course! For a lunch-by-the-pool look, try wearing this one-piece with denim shorts, a lightweight cardigan and flip-flops; if fancy is on the agenda, you’ll want to style this suit with black leather pants, jewelry, a crossbody bag and strappy heels. The sky’s the limit, so don’t be afraid to mix and match!

This suit comes in solid color, pattern and color-block options. We’re all about bright white at this time of year, but choose whichever suits your style best — pun intended!

Get the Holipick One-Piece High Neck Tummy Control Swimsuit for $34 (originally $37) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2024, but are subject to change.

