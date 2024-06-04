Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For the past few months, Dakota Johnson has been on location filming the upcoming movie Materialists in New York City. She plays a matchmaker who finds herself in a love triangle in the upcoming Celine Song-led film. There’s no word on the film’s release date, but paparazzi snapshots have given Us a peek into her character’s stylish wardrobe!

The Madame Web star was photographed filming in New York City on Friday, May 31, in a stunning strapless blue dress. After some digging, we found that Johnson rocked the Proenza Schouler Odette Maxi Dress. It has so many dreamy details that we love for summer.

The strapless number features curve-loving stretch-satin jersey material and a chic bow attachment at the back. The stunning date night-approved look has a hefty price tag, coming in at $1,190. If you want to recreate Johnson’s look without breaking the bank, you’re in luck. There’s a near-spot on lookalike available for just $36 on Amazon!

Prettygarden’s Ribbed Strapless Maxi Dress is absolutely stunning. It has a similar tube-top silhouette and comes in a dreamy blue shade as well. The bodycon fabric is so slimming and flattering. The material will showcase your curves. Plus, the dress has diagonal stripes that add a unique touch to the look. It comes in 12 other colors too, including two shades of blue. Shoppers can snag this dress in army green, beige, black and several other summer-approved hues.

Get the Prettygarden Ribbed Strapless Dress for just $36 (originally $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

This soft and stretchy dress is so versatile. If you’re heading to a casual outdoor event, you can pair it with flat sandals or rock it with canvas sneakers, or trendy silhouettes like the Adidas Samba. If you’re opting for a romantic look similar to how Johnson styled it, the dress looks amazing paired with open-toe heels.

Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe in this blue strapless dress. It’s versatile and available in so many shades. Best of all? It looks just like the style Johnson recently wore.

See it: Get the Prettygarden Ribbed Strapless Dress for just $36 (originally $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you were looking for a different silhouette or another shade of blue, stay tuned. We’ve added seven other blue dresses similar to Johnson’s look, all on Amazon!

Shop more strapless blue dresses we love:

Not your style? Explore more strapless dresses here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Channel Joey King’s $350 Sweater Style With This $17 Amazon Knit Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Joey King just arrived in France and is already serving looks. The Kissing Booth actress was photographed at the Nice Côte d’Azur Airport on Thursday, May 23, walking hand in hand with husband Steven Piet. While the Cannes […]