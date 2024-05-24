Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Joey King just arrived in France and is already serving looks.

The Kissing Booth actress was photographed at the Nice Côte d’Azur Airport on Thursday, May 23, walking hand in hand with husband Steven Piet. While the Cannes film festival creates many unforgettable red carpet moments, King started slaying the second she stepped off the plane with a more casual outfit.

The 24-year-old actress wore a green Lacoste x Le Fleur sweater with a collared neckline and buttons, along with tan pants and white loafers. She perfected the vibe with round glasses. King’s exact sweater is sold out, but if you’d rather save 95% on this look anyway, you’ll want to check out this similar Amazon pick!

Get the Zeagoo Oversized Henley Knit Pullover Sweater (originally $20) on sale for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

While King’s pullover is $350, this highly-rated Amazon knit comes in at under $20 right now. Yes, it’s on Prime too! It has a similar collared Henley neckline and comes in a lovely shade of dark green. This knit is actually a nicer pick for warm weather too; instead of a wool construction, it’s made up of mostly viscose, which is known for its breathability

This sweater has a slouchy fit and lantern sleeves for a trendy, cool-girl look. The dropped shoulder seams are simply the cherry on top. There are other color options too, in case you might prefer something more neutral — or even a striped variation!

If you were hoping for a slightly different fit or perhaps another shade of green, don’t go anywhere just yet. We’ve picked out seven other sweaters similar to King’s below, all on Amazon!

Shop more green collared sweaters we love:

Not your style? Explore more pullover sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!