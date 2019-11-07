



Fashion industry executive Alexx Jae Monkarsh and celebrity stylist Molly Fishkin Levin are the perfect pair. Not only are the duo best friends and sisters-in-law, but they are also the founders of Dame, a line of wardrobe essentials that are sustainably made in L.A.

Since its launch in 2018, their elevated basics like tanks, tees, blazers, jumpers, trousers, kimonos, slip dresses, belts, vintage Levi jeans and shorts, tunics and more have attracted A-listers including Maya Rudolph, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Amber Valletta, Chelsea Handler, Malin Akerman, Constance Zimmer, Amy Smart and Jamie Lynn Sigler.

The reason behind their success? Levin and Monkarsh know the pieces celebs (and everyday women) are craving.

“We wanted to put together a wardrobe with timeless and key pieces that everyone needs in their closet and pieces that you could put together in many different ways and feel chic and comfortable in,” Monkarsh told Stylish.

Other than focusing on staple pieces, it was important to the duo that the brand be made sustainably. “There is entirely too much waste in the fashion industry and we didn’t want to add to the problem, but also wanted to be a part of the space,” Levin said.

As for Monkarsh, sustainability has been embedded in her DNA. “My mom, Debbie Levin, runs the Environmental Media Association and being sustainable has always been incredibly important to our family. For our collection, we decided that we didn’t have to focus on only one way to be sustainable. … Some lines use all organic cotton, some use leftover material, some only sell vintage — which are all amazing ways to be sustainable — and we decided to do it all. …. We have original pieces made from bamboo to excess fabrics, but we also sell vintage jean jackets and dresses,” she said.

And if you don’t have Levin on deck to help you get dressed each day, don’t fret. Each Dame purchase includes a style card to assist customers in pairing their pieces in the most fashionable ways without any hassle.

“Not everyone can afford a stylist to make looks for you on a daily or weekly basis, so we wanted to give everyone a chance to have a stylist. The style cards feature a curated look that you can make with the pieces you buy, so the outfit is right there in front of you — no thinking required,” she dished.

“The whole idea for Dame is that you can mix and match every piece that we make. We want you to feel comfortable in what you are putting on while feeling stylish and tailored,” Monkarsh added.