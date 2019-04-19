By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand

Earth Day is all about admiring and celebrating the beautiful things our planet has to offer — and many beauty companies are onboard. With April 22 approaching, we decided to round up some of our favorite new clean, green and sustainable hair, skin and makeup products to celebrate!

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

There are tons of great picks that inhabit what it means to be eco-friendly without compromising efficacy. Because when it comes down to it, a cruelty-free and vegan formula is great, but it’s also got to work. So in honor of Earth Day, we gathered 15 products that fit the green-beauty mold and totally earn their spot on your beauty roster.

Some of our favorite items are part of larger programs with proceeds that go to eco-friendly causes. For instance, John Legend teamed up with Kiehl’s for a limited-edition face mask that not only improves the appearance of pores but also doubles as a charitable donation. Proceeds up to $25,000 will go to the Earth Day Network’s Great Global Clean Up, which mobilizes volunteers to collect trash from green spaces, landscapes and waterways.

Hair brand Garnier also takes part in a sustainability initiative, partnering with TerraCycle to reduce the carbon footprint. Not only do they prevent personal care waste from further filling landfills, but since 2011 they’ve diverted as much as 11.7 million empties and turned them into garden beds, park benches and lumber playgrounds.

Youth to the People even came out with a special Earth Day edition of its cleanser housed in a large glass bottle was specifically made to be refilled and reused. Plus, the brand partnered with organizations to protect the plant to see that $1 from every purchase will go towards making our world a safer place.

Then there’s just your basic clean formulas that are kinder to the planet that we just cannot get enough of.

Keep scrolling to see our 15 favorite clean and green beauty picks for Earth Day!