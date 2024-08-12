Daniel Jones is aware fans are buzzing over his beard — but he isn’t sure he wants to keep it.

The New York Giants quarterback, 27, opened up about his facial hair while chatting with the Up & Adams Show in a clip shared via X on Monday, August 12. “Is this, like, a Teen Wolf thing where you have it and there’s sort of a supernatural edge to it?” host Kay Adams jokingly asked Jones, who is known for his clean-shaven look.

“Nothing different about the beard,” he said while smiling. “I think it’s kind of a training camp thing. We’ll see how long it lasts.”

Jones continued, “It’s here for now, but I’ve been getting a lot of questions about it; a lot of people talking about it. I’ll see how long it lasts.”

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

Adams, 38, then asked Jones whether he’ll keep the beard “at least through week four,” to which he replied, “We’ll see.”

“I don’t know how long this beard thing will last,” Jones admitted. “It’s fun for now, it’s a training camp thing, well see.”

Fans were quick to praise Jones’ facial hair. “Daniel the beard is your new look bro you look good own it,” one wrote, as another added, “He def needs to keep it.”

While training for the Giants’ upcoming season, Jones started growing out his facial hair before shaving it in June ahead of taking team pictures. At the time, he told reporters he had to “clean it up.” When asked why, Jones explained that it was “just time to clean it up.”

Related: The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends: Ciara, More NFL wives and girlfriends have left a serious style mark on (and off) the field. Ciara, Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk are just a few of the women who have dazzled Us with their stellar fashion sense. Take Kristin, for example, who never fails to support husband Kyle Juszczyk (who plays as the San Francisco […]

Although he’s been experimenting with facial hair, Jones is sticking with his signature haircut, which features short sides and floppy bangs. While chatting with Adams, he completed his look with a red jersey and white sweatband on his wrist.