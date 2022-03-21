Bring on the beard! Daniel Radcliffe transformed into Weird Al Yankovic for his new biopic WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story — and he took his metamorphosis pretty seriously.

Because while the 32-year-old actor easily could have sat in the hair and makeup trailer day in and day out, he made the decision to grow Yankovic’s iconic mustache all own his own.

“Real mustache, fake hair,” the Harry Potter star said on the Monday, March 21, episode of The View. “Anything to avoid fake facial hair. Grow it if you can.”

While his mustache was au naturale, Radcliffe did have to wear a curly-hair wig to really sell his new look. Thankfully, it was “pretty quick” to get on and off, the actor previously told Entertainment Tonight.

Even though his time in the glam chair was short lived, Radcliffe explained that Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Madonna in the movie, “had more of an involved process” with the hair and makeup team. For reference, one of Weird Al’s biggest hits, “Like a Surgeon” was a parody of Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” so it’s pretty clear to see why the super star had to have a role in a film.

Wood, 34, doesn’t look the 63-year-old singer at first glance, but the glam team did a killer job on her transformation. “The secret’s out,” the actress captioned of photo of herself looking like Madonna. “I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel’s WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ with Daniel Radcliffe.”

Between the lace outfit and heavy eyeliner to the blonde curls, Wood’s appearance was pretty uncanny — and it didn’t take long for fans to comment. “Well this makes total sense,” a user wrote, while another said, “So FN good!!!!!” Someone else quipped, “Oh come on! Hell yea!”

The movie, which has yet to set a release date, will chronicle Yankovic’s life “from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

Yankovic, for his part, couldn’t be happier that Radcliffe is portraying him. “I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film,” he said in a January statement about the casting reveal. “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

